Bahrain Clear has officially waived all account opening fees for retail and institutional investors, effective February 1, 2026, in a major strategic move to enhance market accessibility.

The initiative is part of a broader market development drive to boost liquidity, attract new investor categories, and sharpen the global competitiveness of the kingdom’s capital markets in alignment with Bahrain’s Vision 2030.

By eliminating these entry costs, the Bahrain Bourse subsidiary aims to streamline the investor experience and reinforce the national financial infrastructure in line with international best practices.

Bahrain Clear chief operating officer Abdulla Abdin said: “Our aim is to remove frictional barriers to create a more accessible experience for all investors. These efforts are designed to attract new pools of investors, both locally and internationally, while supporting a more vibrant and competitive capital market ecosystem.”

Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a ‘Clearing, Settlement and Depository House,’ Bahrain Clear provides essential pre- and post-trade services, including central registry and securities transaction depository.

