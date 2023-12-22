Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks see slim weekly gain, await US inflation

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went up 0.3% in early trade

Dollar sinks ahead of US inflation test

The dollar index was on track for a weekly loss of about 0.8%

Gold gains after US data spurs Fed rate-cut prospects

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,043.79 per ounce

Oil climbs as Red Sea tension persists, but Angola's OPEC exit caps gains

Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.62 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall St ends sharply higher, rebounding with a boost from chips

The rally gained momentum as the session drew to a close, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq surging more than 1%

Coinbase secures crypto license in France amid broader global push

France's AMF watchdog has given Coinbase virtual asset service provider approval, a green light for the company to operate digital currency services

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon