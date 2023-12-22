PHOTO
Asia stocks see slim weekly gain, await US inflation
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went up 0.3% in early trade
Dollar sinks ahead of US inflation test
The dollar index was on track for a weekly loss of about 0.8%
Gold gains after US data spurs Fed rate-cut prospects
Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,043.79 per ounce
Oil climbs as Red Sea tension persists, but Angola's OPEC exit caps gains
Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.62 a barrel
US Stocks: Wall St ends sharply higher, rebounding with a boost from chips
The rally gained momentum as the session drew to a close, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq surging more than 1%
Coinbase secures crypto license in France amid broader global push
France's AMF watchdog has given Coinbase virtual asset service provider approval, a green light for the company to operate digital currency services
