Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares on a roll as SNB kicks off rate cuts

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ran into some profit taking in early trade on Friday

US Stocks: Wall Street hits record closing highs on rate-cut optimism; chip sector rallies

Micron Technology surges after upbeat Q3 rev forecast

Dollar steadfast as investors seek 'carry'

The Swiss National Bank delivered the biggest surprise of a week crammed with central bank meetings

Gold set for fourth weekly gain in five on Fed rate-cut optimism

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,183.93 per ounce

Oil eases on possible Gaza ceasefire, dollar strength

US says talks in Qatar could reach Gaza ceasefire agreement

FTX expects US to reduce bankruptcy claim to $3bln to $5bln

FTX revealed those estimates in court documents on Wednesday

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon