Asia shares on a roll as SNB kicks off rate cuts
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ran into some profit taking in early trade on Friday
US Stocks: Wall Street hits record closing highs on rate-cut optimism; chip sector rallies
Micron Technology surges after upbeat Q3 rev forecast
Dollar steadfast as investors seek 'carry'
The Swiss National Bank delivered the biggest surprise of a week crammed with central bank meetings
Gold set for fourth weekly gain in five on Fed rate-cut optimism
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,183.93 per ounce
Oil eases on possible Gaza ceasefire, dollar strength
US says talks in Qatar could reach Gaza ceasefire agreement
FTX expects US to reduce bankruptcy claim to $3bln to $5bln
FTX revealed those estimates in court documents on Wednesday
