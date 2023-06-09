PHOTO
Asia shares buoyed by Fed pause bets; dollar heavy
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares added 0.6%
Oil prices headed for second straight weekly loss on demand fears
Brent crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.61 a barrel
Dollar retreats on jump in US jobless claims; eyes on Fed
The dollar index last stood at 103.35 in early Asia trade
US Stocks: Wall Street ends up amid record low volatility ahead of eventful week
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, dropped to a fresh post-pandemic record low
Gold set for weekly rise on Fed rate pause expectations
Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,964.79 per ounce
Binance.US suspends USD deposits, pausing fiat withdrawal channels
The move comes as the U.S. financial regulators supported a freeze on Binance's assets
