French investors have strengthened their investments in the UAE financial markets over the past years amid the growing relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and France covering all areas, including stock markets.

This financial report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) based on official data from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets highlights the fact that the value of French trades, both buying and selling, in local markets in 2022 totalled AED726.2 million spread across 130.5 million shares traded through 5,703 deals in 2022.

ADX

French trading, both buying and selling, in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) reached a value of AED386.4 million, executed through 3,848 transactions involving more than 58.3 million shares over the past year.

In the past year, French investors purchased, in the Abu Dhabi market, around 20.76 million shares valued at more than AED165.8 million through 1,672 transactions, compared to some 37.5 million shares worth AED220.5 million executed through 2,176 transactions.

The French are among the top 20 nationalities who invested in the ADX, ranking 18th in 2022.

French traders have actively traded in the ADX over many years, with their trading values, both buying and selling, comprising as follows: 36.2 million shares worth AED 77.5 million traded in 2017, 10.77 million shares worth AED45.9 million traded in 2018, 45.19 million shares worth AED156.26 million traded in 2019, 20.9 million shares worth AED110.03 million traded in 2020, and 54.18 million shares worth AED373.8 million traded in 2021.

DFM

In the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), French trades, both buying and selling, in 2022 reached a value of around AED340 million through 72 million shares traded over 1,855 transactions.

In the past year, French investors made purchases in the Dubai market worth AED257.3 million through 889 transactions involving around 56.5 million shares, compared to sales worth AED82.4 million for 15.6 million shares traded through 966 transactions.

French purchases in the Dubai market were 83.1 million shares worth AED70.9 million in 2017, more than 17.5 million shares worth AED26.87 million in 2018, over 41.5 million shares worth some AED68.2 million in 2019, and around 12.7 million shares worth AED29.7 million in 2020.