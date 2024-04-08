Kuwait Holding Company’s (EKH) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has approved the distribution of cash dividends of $0.06 per share to shareholders for 2023, the company stated on April 8th.

Established in 1997, the company is involved in the real estate property investment and development; civil contracting for commercial and residential buildings; provision of engineering consultancy, architectural design, interior design, and real estate brokerage services; distribution of building materials; interior works.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).