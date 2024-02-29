Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) posted a 34.34% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest during 2023, recording EGP 61.960 million from EGP 46.121 million, according to a statement on February 29th.

Consolidated operating revenues dropped to EGP 414.124 million during the January-December period of 2023 from EGP 400.103 million during the same period a year earlier.

The company’s standalone net profits after tax increased to EGP 57.654 million in 2023, up from 40.413 million in 2022.

EGYtrans is an Egypt-based company engaged in international sea, air, and land transportation services.

The company offers a wide range of services such as import and export, general cargo handling, dry cargo handling, customs clearance, warehousing, packing, and specialized transportation.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).