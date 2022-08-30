Cairo - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced a block trading deal worth EGP 343.90 million on the shares of Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development.

The block deal was executed on 38 million of the company's shares, according to a stock exchange statement on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that Zahraa Maadi achieved net profits after tax worth EGP 274.86 million last year, up 28.99% from EGP 213.09 million in 2020, according to the unaudited financial results that were disclosed last February.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).