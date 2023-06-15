Cairo – Arab African International Bank (AAIB) generated net profits amounting to $40 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The recorded value was higher than consolidated net profits after tax of $54.63 in Q1-22, according to the financial results.

AAIB posted net interest income valued at $109.20 million in the January-March 2023 period.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, the total assets hit $12.60 billion, while the total loans reached $4.70 billion.

Total deposits stood at $8.40 billion as of 31 March 2023, bringing the loan-to-deposit ratio to 56%.

