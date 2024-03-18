Egyptians for Housing and Development Company (EHDR) will pay cash dividends worth EGP 0.02 per share for 2023 earnings as of April 4th, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 18th.

The eligibility in dividend distribution will be for shareholders until April 1st’s trading session.

Egyptians for Housing operates in the real estate development and investment sector, with the focus on the businesses of buying, purchasing, dividing, and selling lands, and establishing buildings and facilities.

The company’s business also includes setting up urban expansion projects, residential and commercial complexes, and new township projects.

