The consolidated net profits after tax of Raya Contact Center hit EGP 45 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, a year-on-year (YoY) leap from EGP 6.61 million, including non-controlling equity.

The revenues stood at EGP 443.98 million in Q1-23, higher than EGP 252.17 million as of 31 March 2022, according to the income statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.21 in the first three months (3M) of 2023 from EGP 0.03 in Q1-22.

Standalone Financial Results

The EGX-listed firm recorded an annual surge in standalone net profit after tax to EGP 24.69 million during January-March 2023, compared to EGP 1.95 million.

Non-consolidated revenues enlarged to EGP 240.63 million during Q1-23 from EGP 180.19 million in the year-ago period, while the basic and diluted EPS hiked to EGP 0.11 from EGP 0.01.

Last year, Raya Contact Center witnessed higher consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 42.22 million, compared to EGP 21.86 million in 2021, including minority interest.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).