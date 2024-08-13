Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) reported a 166% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first half (H1) of 2024, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 11th.

Consolidated net profit after tax amounted to EGP 1.479 billion in H1 2024, compared to EGP 556.120 million in H1 2023.

The company also generated consolidated net revenues of EGP 11.470 billion in H1 2024, up from EGP 6.800 billion in H1 2023.

As per the standalone financial results, Juhayna incurred a net loss after tax of EGP 4.235 million in the six-month period ended June 30th, up from EGP 2.410 million in the same period last year.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.

