Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) has reported a 148.9% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit during the first half (H1) of this year, recording EGP 259.524 million, compared to EGP 104.270 million, according financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

The company’s consolidated revenue grew 49.88% YoY to EGP 441.124 million in the six-month period ended June 30th, compared to EGP 294.320 million during H1 2022.

EMPC’s standalone profits after tax soared 99.11% YoY to EGP 200.299 million during the January-June period of 2023, compared to EGP 100.599 million in the same period a year earlier.

EMPC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the media sector. The company provides and leases television, cinema, and media production tools and complementary services to others, as well as produces cultural, drama, and kids shows.

