Edita Food Industries (EFID) has decided to pay EGP 0.428 per share in cash dividends to shareholders for 2023 on April 24th, a statement showed.

Shareholders of record date on April 21st will be entitled to receive the dividends.

Founded in 1996, Edita is an Egypt-based leader in the packaged snack food market that operates within the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of a range of branded baked snack products, including packaged cakes, croissants, rusks, and wafers, as well as selected confectionery and candy products.

