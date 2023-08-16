Cairo – Amer Group Holding Company achieved non-consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 5.40 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, against net losses of EGP 23.16 million in H1-22.

The standalone earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.005 in H1-23, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.026 in H1-22, according to the income statement.

Total non-consolidated assets of Amer Group reached EGP 871.75 million as of 30 June 2023, compared with EGP 1.22 billion at the end of December 2022.

As for the consolidated income statement, the listed company generated net profits after tax of EGP 26.92 million in H1-23, a plunge from EGP 47.41 million in the year-ago period.

The revenues, meanwhile, increased to EGP 651.82 million during January-June 2023 from EGP 616.33 million in the corresponding six months (6M) a year earlier.

The total consolidated assets of the company plunged to EGP 6.54 billion at the end of June 2023 when compared to EGP 9.97 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Income Statement for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Amer Group posted standalone net losses worth EGP 6.31 million, higher than EGP 5.44 million in Q2-22.

The loss per share deepened to EGP 0.007 in Q2-23 from EGP 0.006 in the corresponding quarter last year.

In Q1-23, Amer Group posted consolidated net profits worth EGP 41.41 million, while its standalone net income hit EGP 11.71 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).