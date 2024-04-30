Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) registered a 33% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/24, according to the company’s unaudited financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 30th.

Net profit after tax reached EGP 5.227 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, 2024, compared to EGP 3.916 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company generated revenues of EGP 22.460 billion during the July 2023 to March 2024 period, higher than EGP 14.751 billion in the same nine months a FY earlier.

Egyptalum is the largest aluminum producer in Egypt and is one of the leading companies in Africa.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).