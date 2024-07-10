Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Tuesday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 1.921 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.19%, ending the session at 28,466.24 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.25% to close the session at 6,314.83 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.24% at 9,127.76 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.14%, closing the session at 2,756.2points.

Today’s trading saw 646.928 million shares exchanged over 98,360 transactions, garnering a turnover of about EGP 3.482 billion.

Retail investors controlled 75.13% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 24.86% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 90.32% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.09% and 4.59%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net purchasers with EGP 224.838 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 107.102 million and EGP 117.736 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).