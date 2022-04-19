Riyadh – Mubasher: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 7% of the nominal value, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.70, aggregating at a total value of SAR 245 million, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Hence, the total dividends distributed for 2021 amounted to SAR 980 million, representing 28% of the capital.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax rose by 30.43% to SAR 1.38 billion, compared to SAR 1.06 billion in the earlier year.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

