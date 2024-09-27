Carlyle-backed aviation services provider StandardAero said on Friday it, along with its investors, was aiming to raise up to $1.38 billion in its upsized initial public offering in the United States.

The company said 60 million shares would be sold in the IPO, of which 53.25 million were being offered by the company and the rest by some of its current investors. It had earlier aimed to sell 46.5 million shares.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)