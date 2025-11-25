EFSIM Facilities Management Company (EFSIM), an integrated facilities management provider, is planning to list 30 percent of its total share capital, or 16.8 million shares, on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul).



The offering includes 5.8 million existing shares and 11 million new shares.



EFSIM received conditional approval from the Saudi Exchange on June 4, 2025, to list on the Main Market (TASI).



The book building will commence from December 1 to December 7.



The retail tranche will run from December 18 to 22, with 5.04 million shares, or 30% of the offer shares, allocated to the tranche.



The final allocation of shares will take place on December 25, with refunds starting on that date as well.



The proceeds, after deduction of IPO-related expenses, will be distributed to the unidentified selling shareholders and the company, pro rata based on their ownership in the share sale.



EFSIM will use its portion of the net offering proceeds to finance its working capital, invest in new technologies and equipment, build or acquire staff accommodation and transportation assets, and for general corporate purposes.



Established in 2008, the company provides services across critical sectors, including aviation, oil and gas, healthcare, education, and giga projects.



It has 118 active service contracts as of March 31, 2025, managing more than 32 million square meters of facilities nationwide, with a client retention rate exceeding 90% over the past 10 years.



The company reported revenues of SAR 725 million for the first nine months of 2025, increasing 24.7% year on year. Net profit during the period reached SAR 44 million, implying a net profit margin of 6.1%.



The total facilities management market in Saudi Arabia was valued at SAR 109 billion in 2024, the largest in the GCC region, with the output-based FM segment (EFSIM’s core focus) estimated to account for 26% of the total FM market.

