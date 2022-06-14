Aluminium Bahrain BSC (Alba) has quashed claims that it is planning to list in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement to the Bahrain Stock Exchange today, referring to a media report that it was considering listing in Saudi Arabia more than a decade after its initial Bahrain listing, the company said: “Alba looks at different initiatives as part of its strategy then assess and evaluates each initiative against the company’s overall business strategy.

“Alba takes its disclosure obligations very seriously; as such, the company own statements will always be based on well-established facts and not on speculation and assumptions from third parties.”

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

