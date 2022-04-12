Abu Dhabi – Mubasher: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Aldar Properties has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 15% of the capital, for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at 15 fils per share, aggregating at a total value of AED 1.17 billion, according to a recent bourse filing.

The last entitlement date was scheduled on 19 April, while the ex-dividend date was set on 20 April 2022.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company recorded net profits attributable to the owners of AED 2.32 billion, up 21% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 1.93 billion in 2020.

