Riyadh – A fully-owned subsidiary of Al Hammadi Holding, formerly known as Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment, has been awarded a contract to supply vaccines to the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO).

At a total value of SAR 38 million, Al Hammadi Holding’s unit will provide NUPCO with the vaccines in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The Saudi-listed firm noted that the award and sign dates of the contract are 4 September 2022.

It is worth mentioning that during the first half (H1) of 2022, Al Hammadi Holding achieved net profits worth SAR 127.06 million, higher by 67.54% than SAR 75.84 million.

