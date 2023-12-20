Shares of PureHealth surged on its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Wednesday, after an IPO that raised 3.62 billion UAE dirhams ($986 million), for 10% of the business.

Shares opened at AED5.50 and surged close to 74% to AED5.70 after the opening.

The largest healthcare platform in the Middle East had set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 3.26 dirhams ($0.89), bringing the total proceeds to AED3.62 billion.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaira@lseg.com)