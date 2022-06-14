The management of Abu Dhabi-based Fertiglobe has indicated that the company now expects to pay a cash dividend of at least $700 million, payable in October 2022, compared to previous guidance of at least $200 million.

Fertiglobe's stock jumped nearly 2 percent to 5.5 dirhams on Abu Dhabi Securities Market in early trade on Tuesday morning.

In Q1 2022, revenues more than doubled year-on-year to $1.2 billion, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the company’s shareholders ratified the board’s resolution to distribute the company’s first post-IPO cash dividend for the six months ended December 31, 2021, amounting to $340 million, or 15 fils per share.

This is also well ahead of the company’s original guidance of at least $240 million,

Fertiglobe’s revenues more than doubled in 2021, while adjusted EBITDA soared to $1.6 billion during the same period, leading to a free cash flow of $1.2 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com