Abu Dhabi-listed Eshraq Investments posted a Q2 2024 net profit of 3.5 million dirhams ($953,000), down from AED 36 million in the year-ago period.

It reported a loss of AED 302 million for the first half of the year compared to a profit of AED 1.9 million in H1 2023.

Revenue for the quarter was AED 4 billion, versus AED 8 billion in Q2 2023. Total operating income was AED 4.9 million, plunging from AED 44.3 million in the year-ago period.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

