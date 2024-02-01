PHOTO
The Abu Dhabi-based specialty chemicals company Borouge Plc said net profit for Q4 2023 rose 16% year-on-year (YoY) to $288 as cost reductions offset a fall in revenue.
For the full year 2023, the company reported net profit of $1 billion, impacted by a 16% decline in average selling prices as global polyolefins demand reduced from peak levels in 2022.
This was partially offset by a 1% increase in sales volume to 5.1 million tonnes, Borouge said on Thursday in a regulatory filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange where its shares trade.
The net profit topped analysts’ mean estimates for both the quarter and the full year. For Q4, they had pencilled in $225 million, while for FY, the estimate was $929 million, according to LSEG data.
Q4 revenue fell 6% to $1.5 billion while costs reduced 16% over the same period.
The Borouge management proposes to distribute $1.3 billion in dividends for full year 2024, equating to a 6.6% current dividend yield.
