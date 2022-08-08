Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi National Hotels registered net profits attributable to the equityholders of AED 262.73 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, higher than AED 75.04 million in H1-21.

The company generated AED 722.43 million in revenue during the first six months (6M) of 2022, versus AED 453.34 million in H1-21, according to the income statements.

Furthermore, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.26 in H1-22, compared to AED 0.08 in the year-ago period.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profits attributable to the equityholders jumped to AED 109.97 million from AED 34.31 million in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the revenues surged to AED 314.31 million in April-June 2022 million from AED 228.63 million during the same period a year earlier.

In addition, the basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 0.11 in Q2-22 from AED 0.03 in Q2-21.

Last June, Abu Dhabi National Hotels lifted the ownership limit of its shares for non-UAE nationals.

