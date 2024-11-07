Agthia Group, a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company, has recorded a robust performance for the January to September period, thus marking a period of solid growth across all its business segments.

Announcing its financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, Agthia said the group net profit surged by 24% to hit AED255 million ($69.4 million), thus demonstrating the group’s resilience in navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment, while its revenue soared to AED3.6 billion ($816 million) with 8.5% of the growth driven by volume and 1.8% from pricing.

The F&B group said the robust performance positions it to meet its full-year guidance, with Group ebitda and group net profit outpacing revenue growth as a result of operational efficiencies and disciplined cost management.

According to Agthia, the net profit margin expanded by 78bps to reach 7.1%, despite facing significant FX headwinds, namely from currency devaluation in Egypt, and the introduction of income tax in the UAE.

The revenue growth was bolstered by strategic portfolio shifts toward higher-growth segments and significant innovations, which accounted for 57% of the group’s total growth.

Group revenue, adjusted for the negative impact of currency devaluation in Egypt (AED264.5 million), increased by 18.4% year-on-year. Despite the FX impact, Agthia’s Egyptian businesses combined delivered 10.6% year-on-year revenue growth in AED terms during the reporting period.

Group Chairman Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi said: "Agthia's strong year-to-date performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and strategic growth initiatives, even amidst global challenges such as currency fluctuations and inflationary pressures. Our ability to balance innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability positions us well to navigate macroeconomic headwinds while continuing to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."

"These results highlight our resilience and strategic focus on driving sustainable value across our diverse portfolio. As we look ahead, our focus remains on accelerating growth across the region and fortifying our leadership in key markets," he added.

Group CEO Alan Smith said Agthia is making significant strides in protecting its core business, benefiting from value-accretive M&A, and investing in innovation and capabilities.

"Our results for the first nine months of 2024 demonstrate Agthia's operational resilience and relentless focus on executing our strategy. We’ve delivered solid revenue growth and expanded profitability across all segments, with 57% of our growth driven by innovation," stated Smith.

"Despite external challenges, particularly in Egypt, we’ve maintained robust margin improvement through efficiency gains and prudent cost management," he noted.

"Our teams have exhibited remarkable focus and agility, fueling sustainable growth through strategic investments in our brands and people, capturing synergies, and enhancing operational efficiency. I am especially proud of our advancements in our ESG agenda, which are underpinned by strong governance and a unified culture around sustainability," he added.

