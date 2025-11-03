Mubasher: Americana Restaurants International logged 15.30% higher net profits attributable to the shareholders at $135.40 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The registered earnings were compared with $117.40 million in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues jumped by 14.40% year-on-year (YoY) to $1.83 billion at the end of September 2025 from $1.60 billion.

Earnings per Share (EPS) amounted to $0.016 in 9M-25, versus $0.013 during the same period in 2024.

The group opened 68 new stores and integrated 46 additional restaurants from Pizza Hut Oman during the January-September 2025 period, bringing the total store count to 2,657 across 12 countries.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the cross-listed company generated net profits valued at $42.90 million, an annual rise of 14.70% from $37.40 million.

The revenues hit $622.70 million in Q3-25, up 12.20% YoY from $555 million. The EPS grew to $0.0051 from $0.0044.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, the group’s net profits attributable to the owners surged by 15.70% YoY to $92.50 million from $80 million.

