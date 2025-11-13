Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex announced at a meeting of its board of directors yesterday, the financial results for the third quarter and the nine month period ended September 30, 2025.

Abdulla Buhindi, chairman of the board, said that the company had achieved a net profit of BD1,707,231 during the third quarter of 2025 compared to BD1,147,125 for the same quarter of the previous year representing an increase of 48.8 per cent.

Earnings per share during the quarter were 12 fils compared to 8.06 fils in the same quarter of last year.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter increased to BD1,556,757 compared to total comprehensive income of BD568,125 in the same quarter of last year representing an increase of 174 per cent.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the company achieved a net profit of BD4,697,465 compared to BD4,671,141 in the previous year representing an increase of 0.6pc.

Earnings per share as of September 30, 2025 were 33.01 fils compared to 32.83 fils last year.

Total comprehensive income increased to BD5,124,281 compared to BD3,673,141 in the previous year representing an increase of 39.5pc.

Total shareholders’ equity for the period ended September 30, 2025, is BD43,592,666 compared to BD43,490,786 as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 0.2pc. Total assets as of September 30, 2025, are BD43,945,879 compared to BD43,870,257 as December 31, 2024, with an increase of 0.2pc.

Commenting on the financial results, Mr Buhindi stated that the company’s financial results for the nine months ended September 2025, reflecting steady progress and resilience in a dynamic market environment.

“Throughout the third quarter, our performance demonstrated a robust improvement in profitability and shareholder value, underscored by sustained enhancements in key financial indicators.”

In conclusion, Mr Buhindi reiterated his confidence in the company’s ongoing efforts to further strengthen its position.

“Our commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders remains unwavering by showing incremental growth and stability. We remain focused on driving sustainable growth, and these achievements are a testament to the confidence placed in us by our stakeholders and our ability to adapt successfully to evolving market conditions.”

