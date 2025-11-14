Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt (ETEL) reported a 96.46% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company for the first nine months of 2024, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company stood at EGP 16.968 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 8.637 billion in the same period of 2024.

Operating revenues amounted to EGP 78.062 billion in the period from January 1st to September 30th, up from EGP 58.155 billion in the same period last year.

As per the standalone financial statement, the telecom operator achieved a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 5.951 billion in the January-September period of 2025, up from EGP 5.883 billion in the comparative period of 2024.

Telecom Egypt is the first integrated telecom operator in Egypt and is one of the region’s largest operators of subsea cables.

The Cairo-based company is listed on the EGX and it operates in the sectors of communications, marine cables, infrastructure, internet services, and outsourcing services. It offers a range of fixed-line and retail telecommunications services, as well as wholesale telecommunications services.