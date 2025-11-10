BUA Foods Plc sustained its growth momentum through the third quarter of 2025, posting a remarkable 101 percent increase in profit after tax to N405.27 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to N201.39 billion in the same period of 2024.

The food manufacturing giant also reported a 33 percent rise in revenue to N1.42 trillion, buoyed by solid performances across all divisions from sugar, flour and pasta, to rice, reflecting strong market demand and operational efficiency.

According to the company’s unaudited financials released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), gross profit rose 56 percent to N520.65 billion, while profit before tax surged 101 percent to N432.57 billion. The company’s earnings per share doubled to N22.52, underscoring robust shareholder value creation.

The Sugar division accounted for 42 percent of total revenue, growing 10 percent to N599.2 billion. The Flour division matched that share with another 42 percent contribution, climbing 52 percent to N591.5 billion, driven by higher sales volumes and improved product mix.

The Pasta division contributed 10 percent of group revenue, with sales rising 12 percent to N150.5 billion, while the Rice division delivered an impressive N79.5 billion, up sharply from N1.6 billion a year earlier, accounting for six percent of total turnover.

BUA Foods maintained a healthy balance sheet, with total assets up 13 percent to N1.24 trillion, while equity rose 40 percent to N600.32 billion, driven by a 41 percent increase in retained earnings. The company’s net finance cost dropped 57.8 percent to N4.86 billion due to the absence of new borrowings.

Speaking on the results, Managing Director, Ayodele Abioye, attributed the strong performance to resilience and strategic agility, noting that the results demonstrate a sustained growth trajectory supported by ongoing economic reforms and a progressively more stable business environment.

“We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, deepening end-to-end integration across the value chain, and harnessing the expertise and commitment of our Board and employees to sustain value creation,” he said.

