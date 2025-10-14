Arab Finance: The General Company for Silos and Storage (GSSC) posted a 28.705% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial results.

Profits reached EGP 265.160 million in FY 2024/2025, compared to EGP 206.020 million in the previous FY.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 15.152 in FY 2024/25 from EGP 11.773 a year earlier.

Revenues amounted to EGP 1.487 billion at the end of June 2025, an annual rise from EGP 1.341 billion.

GCSS is an Egypt-based company that operates in the food processing industry sector, particularly in the manufacture, trade, import, export, storage, packaging, and distribution of different types of grain and its derivatives, foodstuff, and yeast, as well as animal feed and its components.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).