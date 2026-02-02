ABU DHABI: Ghitha Holding PJSC, a diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, and a subsidiary of 2PointZero, has announced its consolidated financial results for the full-year ended 31st December 2025.

Revenue for the period increased 13.5% YoY to AED5.6 billion, driven by organic growth across core business lines, contributions from acquisitions completed during the year, and the full-year impact of prior-year acquisitions. Recent integrations and optimisation initiatives across subsidiaries enhanced scale and operational depth throughout the Group’s platform, supporting steady top-line momentum across Ghitha’s key categories.

Gross profit increased 23.5% YoY to AED1.2 billion, while operating profit rose 39.4% YoY to AED318.7 million in FY25, driven by pricing discipline, cost efficiencies, and a more optimised product mix.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said, “2025 was defined by disciplined execution and structural progress across the Group. We strengthened our core platforms through targeted consolidation, including the formation of the Al Ain Farms Group, the integration of Al Jazira Poultry and Arabian Farms, reinforcing our dairy & protein platform. We also realigned our agriculture and fresh-produce operations through the transfer of Al Hashemeya to NRTC, and expanded our fresh and organic offering through the acquisition of Ripe Organic. As a result, Ghitha today operates on a more scalable and resilient platform, positioning us well to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders.

Looking ahead, Ghitha will remain focused on reinforcing integration across its food and agriculture ecosystem, advancing digital capabilities, and selectively deploying capital to strengthen category leadership. With a more streamlined portfolio and a stronger operating platform in place, the Group is well positioned to deliver consistent performance and support national food security objectives.’’