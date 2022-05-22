KUWAIT CITY: The Government Communications Center said the supply of wheat to Kuwait is safe, since the supply has been approved by sources which have nothing to do with the current events, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Communication Center quoting sources from the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company, stated that the strategic stock of wheat in Kuwait is reassuring and the scheduled periodic supply continues to be secure. The company added, “The wheat imported into Kuwait is characterized by its low moisture content, which makes it suitable for storage in the hot conditions of our country.” The sources pointed out that “the imported wheat is clean and free from impurities, and is of high productivity.”

