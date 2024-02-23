CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 60,250 metric tons of vegetable oils in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY Type Shipment 180-Day Lcs TOI 12,000 MT SFO Mar. 25 $920 Commodities -Apr. 15 Aston Agro 5,750 MT SFO Mar. 25 $920 Industrial -Apr. 15 SA Green 19,000 MT SFO Mar. 25 $920 Suppliers -Apr. 15 TOI 12,000 MT SFO Apr. 16-30 $920 Commodities Aston Agro 11,500 MT SFO Apr. 16-30 $920 Industrial SA

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty. Editing by Jane Merriman)