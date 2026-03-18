Yas Island is positioning itself as a top destination for Eid Al Fitr getaways, offering a wide range of family-friendly experiences, luxury stays, dining, and entertainment.

Visitors can take advantage of “Stay and Play” packages, which combine hotel stays with access to major theme parks, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld® Yas Island.

Flexible payment options make planning easier for families.

Each theme park is hosting special Eid celebrations from March 19 onward, blending thrilling attractions with authentic Emirati cultural experiences.

Ferrari World will feature Ayala dancers, calligraphy, henna, Sadu weaving, and daily giveaways for children.

Yas Waterworld will combine water adventures with live entertainment, artisan crafts, and cultural activities, along with daily Eidiya gifts for young guests.

Warner Bros. World will offer a festive program with traditional performances, interactive experiences, and 500 gift bags for children, while SeaWorld Yas Island will bring cultural traditions to life through performances, workshops, and family-friendly activities in a unique marine setting.

Beyond the parks, Yas Island’s hotels are offering special Eid packages. W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island provides a luxury stay with breakfast, park access, and dining discounts, while Yas Plaza Hotels offer family-oriented stays with shared amenities and theme park access.

The WB Abu Dhabi will host a festive Eid dinner buffet featuring international cuisine and character appearances.

Yas Bay Waterfront will serve as a lively hub for entertainment, with live performances, cultural experiences like henna and calligraphy, and diverse dining options. From casual brunches to upscale venues with live music and themed events, there is something for everyone.

Overall, Yas Island promises a vibrant Eid celebration filled with entertainment, culture, and memorable family moments. -TradeArabia News Service

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