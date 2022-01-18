PHOTO
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, in partnership with WWE, has announced that Elimination Chamber will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless arena, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
It will be the first WWE event in Saudi Arabia since the 2021 edition of Crown Jewel held on Oct. 21, 2021 at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard as part of the Riyadh Season.
More details of the event will be announced in coming weeks.
