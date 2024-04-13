JEDDAH — Saudi cinema marks a historic milestone with its official selection at the Cannes Film Festival through "Norah," directed by Tawfik Al-Zaidi.



Set in the 1990s and filmed in AlUla, the movie features a compelling story that explores human relationships and art. The film stars Yaqoub Al-Farhan, Abdullah Al-Sadhan, and Maria Bahrawi, along with local supporting actors from AlUla. It is the first Saudi feature-length narrative shot in AlUla.



This official selection in the "Un Certain Regard" section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 14 to 25, underscores the rapid progress and global integration of the Saudi film industry. Norah not only reflects the cultural and cinematic growth in Saudi Arabia but also its commitment to fostering a new generation of filmmakers.



The film has already gained recognition, winning Best Saudi Film at the last Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Plans are underway for its release in Saudi cinemas soon.



The Saudi Film Commission actively promotes the national cinema at international venues like Cannes, highlighting the industry’s significant box office growth and its collaborative projects with global filmmakers. This strategy has established Saudi Arabia as a promising landscape for cinematic innovation and storytelling.

