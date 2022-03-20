Renowned rapper, singer and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, will headline the post-Qualifying concert on Saturday March 26 at the second Formula 1® race in Jeddah, The Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) announced.



The concert will take place on the Main Stage of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, F1®’s newest, longest and fastest street circuit, right after the Qualifying session has concluded.



Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS in 2011. ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.



As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Remember You” featuring The Weeknd.



His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and included hit single "We DemBoyz." Soon after, Wiz’s track, “See You Again,” off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, “See You Again” broke records by being Spotify’s most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries and winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories “Top Hot 100 Song” and “Top Rap Song,” earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories “Song of the Year,” “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” and “Best Song Written for Visual Media,” and a Golden Globe nomination in the category “Best Original Song – Motion Picture.”



His latest studio album, ROLLING PAPERS 2, which is certified gold, was released in July 2018.



Wiz Khalifa will headline the same bill as global DJ superstar Axwell, whose presence on the Saturday night post-Qualifying concert line up was announced by SMC earlier.

