DUBAI: A thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Walk The Line or Die Trying," held on the concluding day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, featured renowned Iraqi comedian and journalist Ahmed Albasheer, and Malek Maktabi, Lebanese television presenter and talk show host, who joined forces to discuss the complexities of social media use and the perils of being front-and-centre of a camera as a media professional. The engaging session was moderated by actor and podcast host Mouin Jaber.

“In the era of omnipresent social media, controversy is everywhere. A simple 'good morning' or 'happy Friday' can incite a flurry of comments, as people feel compelled to voice their opinions on even the most mundane matters. There are also individuals who yearn to engage in meaningful discussions about important issues. The challenge is navigating through the trivial to reach the substantial,” said Albasheer.

Albasheer, known for his satirical take on political issues, also emphasized the positive aspects of attracting controversy, saying, “Controversy is not always negative; it can be a positive force for discussion, leading to thinking and change. When you are controversial in a constructive, productive way, it is a good thing.”

Maktabi threw light on his expertise in extracting valuable information from his guests without judgement. He shared: "To understand people, we need to maintain our emotional IQ. I try to operate from a sympathetic and empathetic point of view, treating each interviewee with sensitivity."

Touching on the challenges faced by content creators in the ever-evolving landscape of media, Albasheer revealed how some episodes of his show were shelved due to concerns about audience reception, current trends, or team preferences. Maktabi echoed the sentiment, stressing the need in the current era to balance quick turnaround and popular content with more long-form, serious discussions.

When discussing the impact of the audience on content selection, Albasheer advocated for a 50/50 balance between the media's influence and audience preferences. The panellists also opened up about the physical and psychological pressures they face. Albasheer disconnects from social media by shutting down his phone and engaging in gaming to maintain his mental peace. Maktabi, on his part, elaborated on the societal, legal, and team pressures he experiences before and during the filming process.

“Sometimes, before an episode, lawyers are on the phone; my team is concerned about equipment, shooting and thematic aspects. During filming, we strive to include all perspectives, taking care not to invite any legal or other accusations. The constant deliberation - whether to cut this or keep that - adds to the pressure,” Maktabi said.

Reflecting on episodes that were truly impactful and changed lives and perspectives, Maktabi shared a heartwarming story that he worked on for two years to reunite a woman with her long-lost mother in Sri Lanka, illustrating the profound impact media can have on individuals and society. The story helped shed light on and changed perspectives about the situation of household help employed in the Middle East.

Both media personalities pointed out the need to search out and showcase the difficult issues and ones that matter to us, particularly in the light of the current situation in Gaza.

They also said that resilience is key in navigating the challenges of media work. Maktabi underlined the importance of holding onto dreams, stating, "If we don't have our dreams, we would've given up this work a long time ago."