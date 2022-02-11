United Airlines today announced its plans to expand service from South Africa by offering three nonstop flights per week, year-round, between Cape Town International Airport and its New York/Newark hub, subject to government approval.

The expansion of United’s Cape Town to New York service will enable renewed and expanded economic opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.



The new schedule starts on 7 June 2022 from Cape Town to New York/Newark and 5 June 2022 from New York/Newark to Cape Town, with the possibility to connect via United’s New York/Newark hub to more than 85 US cities including Chicago, Houston, Washington, DC and Los Angeles.



"By introducing more flights from Cape Town to our New York/Newark hub in 2022, we are offering our customers in South Africa greater choice with this direct flight to the US," said Bob Schumacher, United regional director sales. "This enhancement underpins United’s footprint in Africa and our ongoing commitment to our South Africa services."



According to Expedia’s 2022 Travel Trends Report, more than two-thirds of Americans (68%) are planning to go big on their next trip, and nearly a third plan to visit a bucket-list destination this year. This resurgence in international travel is something those in the South African tourism industry are eagerly awaiting.



"This announcement provides much-needed relief to the tourism and hospitality sector in the Western Cape and will support economic recovery in the province," said Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro. "We welcome the news of this expansion and thank United Airlines for their commitment to serving this world-class tourism destination."

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).