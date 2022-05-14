UAE residents can expect a hazy and dusty start to the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also issued a rough sea alert, with winds reaching speeds of up to 60km/hr. The height of the waves will reach 7 feet in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The sea is expected to be rough until 2.30pm on Saturday.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side, compared to the last few days, when mercury rose to 44°C. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 33°C. Later in the day, temperatures are expected to dip to 22°C.

Al Ain will record the lowest temperature of 19°C in the Emirates, while the highest will be 38°C in Fujairah.

The day will be relatively humid, ranging between 30 and 80 percent in the UAE Capital.

