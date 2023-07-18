UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather on Tuesday, July 18, to be fair to partly cloudy in general. According to the Met Department, low clouds on the eastern coast which may form convective by afternoon.

The weather department forecasts a humid night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly wind to become Northwesterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Today the temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 32°C respectively. Temperatures in the UAE crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first this summer, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The highest temperature in the country was 50.1°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi for two consecutive days - Saturday (July 15) and Sunday (July 16). Recently, temperatures have been on the rise with partly cloudy weather and moderate winds, as declared by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.

