The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a probability of some convective clouds forming by afternoon. These clouds are associated with rain.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 31°C. The emirates will see lows of 19°C and 21°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.