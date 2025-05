Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) recorded a block trading transaction valued at EGP 555.658 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) stated on May 22nd.

The transaction was executed on 14.508 million shares.

MOPCO’s net profits after tax plummeted by 63% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.813 billion as of March 31st, 2025, from EGP 7.648 billion.