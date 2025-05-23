Arab Finance: Eastern Company registered a block-trading transaction worth EGP 4.793 billion, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) stated in a bourse disclosure on May 22nd.

The transaction was executed on 147.043 million shares.

In the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the company’s net profits after tax jumped by 36% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 7.009 billion from EGP 5.172 billion.

