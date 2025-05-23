LONDON - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it was ready to provide Syria with technical support after the United States and the European Union announced a lifting of sanctions on the country.

"Our staff are preparing to support the international community's efforts to help with Syria's economic rehabilitation as conditions allow," said Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF's Communications Department.

The country's economy has been devastated by a 14-year civil war that ended in December when the government of former President Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

"Syria will need significant assistance to rebuild its economic institutions," said Kozack. "We stand ready to provide advice and targeted and well prioritized technical assistance in our areas of expertise."

Kozack added the Fund expects the lifting of sanctions to support the country's efforts to overcome economic challenges and advance reconstruction.

The IMF undertook its last Article IV assessment of economic policies of Syria in 2009.

