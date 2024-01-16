The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued a yellow alert for fog in parts of Abu Dhabi. The alert is in place until 9.15am this morning.

Commuters have been warned about reduced visibility. Abu Dhabi Police have asked motorists to pay attention to the changing speed limits on key roads. These are displayed on electronic sign boards.

Otherwise, the day is set to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will decrease slightly and gradually throughout the day, dropping to 16°C in Abu Dhabi and 18°C in Dubai. The maximum temperature in both emirates will be 29°C.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming again. Light to moderate winds will blow, especially over the sea by afternoon.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate in the morning, turning rough gradually by the afternoon. In the Oman Sea, conditions will start slight to moderate, and gradually turn rough by night.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued a yellow alert for fog in parts of Abu Dhabi. The alert is in place until 9.15am this morning.

Commuters have been warned about reduced visibility. Abu Dhabi Police have asked motorists to pay attention to the changing speed limits on key roads. These are displayed on electronic sign boards.

Otherwise, the day is set to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will decrease slightly and gradually throughout the day, dropping to 16°C in Abu Dhabi and 18°C in Dubai. The maximum temperature in both emirates will be 29°C.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming again. Light to moderate winds will blow, especially over the sea by afternoon.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate in the morning, turning rough gradually by the afternoon. In the Oman Sea, conditions will start slight to moderate, and gradually turn rough by night.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

